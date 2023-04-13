DeMar DeRozan’s daughter goes viral for her free throw distractions

DeMar DeRozan played well in the Chicago Bulls’ 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in their 9-10 play-in game on Wednesday night, but his daughter was the real MVP.

DeRozan’s daughter Diar kept screaming right as Raptors players would get ready to shoot free throws during the game.

Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023

The stats don’t lie either. The Raptors shot just 18/36 on their free throws, compared to 18/22 for the Bulls. The screaing might have made a big difference, so much so that it probably shouldn’t have been allowed.

DeMar was in disbelief upon learning that his daughter was the one doing all the screaming.

“I haven’t let it soak in yet,” DeRozan said. “I kept hearing something during the game. It was one free throw somebody missed and I was like, ‘damn, that was my daughter?'”

Diar DeRozan went viral for screaming during Raptors free throws tonight. Listen to her dad's reaction 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BirwCtLe30 — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

Unfortunately for the Bulls, DeMar said his daughter would not be accompanying the team for their game against the Heat on Friday. She has to go to school.

DeRozan said his daughter begged him to come but will not be there Friday because she has to get back to school. https://t.co/HACd9wcazF — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 13, 2023

DeMar shot 10/19 for 23 points. His daughter may have been the difference on defense from the stands.