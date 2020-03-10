Report: DeMar DeRozan expected to opt out of contract with Spurs

DeMar DeRozan is expected to opt out of his contract with the San Antonio Spurs this summer, according to a report.

During Tuesday night’s Spurs-Dallas Mavericks game, Chris B. Haynes reported during the first quarter of the game that DeRozan is expected to decline his $27.7 million player option for next season. Such a decision would make DeRozan a top free agent during the summer.

Haynes says that the New York Knicks are expected to have interest in DeRozan if he becomes a free agent. Haynes also says that even if DeRozan turns down his option, he would still have interest in talking with the Spurs about re-signing with them.

DeRozan is in his second season with the Spurs after being traded there from Toronto in the Kawhi Leonard deal. He is averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season, all while shooting a career-best 52.8 percent from the floor.

DeRozan has his limitations — he doesn’t shoot the three very often, which is rare in today’s game — but he is otherwise a strong scorer and would help a team like the Knicks. Back in October, a report said the Spurs and DeRozan had discussed a contract extension.