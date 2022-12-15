DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul

Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes.

The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts.

“Every time I hear a top-five PG list, Chris Paul is in it, and I’m not really understanding why,” said Cousins. “Strictly from an accolades and a performance standpoint, I don’t think Chris Paul is top five.”

Cousins indicated that his top five is Magic Johnson, Steph Curry, Isiah Thomas, Steve Nash, and John Stockton. He also hinted Russell Westbrook was above Paul on his all-time list, noting that Westbrook won an MVP.

Of course, there is plenty of beef history between Cousins and Paul, dating back to when the former was on the Sacramento Kings and the latter was on the LA Clippers. Cousins once called Paul a “cheater” and said that he had no respect for Paul following a series of on-court incidents between them.

The two rivals then faced off in the playoffs many years later when Paul was on the Phoenix Suns and Cousins was on (ironically enough) the Clippers in 2021. Paul’s Suns prevailed in six games, and he memorably baited Cousins into a technical foul during Phoenix’s decisive Game 6 win.

Cousins did also say in the interview that his comments were “no knock” on Paul. But that is not very believable considering their decade or so history of animosity (as well the fact that Paul, to this day, continues to be one of the most hated players among his NBA peers).