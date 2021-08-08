Dennis Smith Jr could return to Mavericks?

A reunion could be in the works for the Dallas Mavericks and one of their former lottery picks.

Dalton Trigg of DallasBasketball.com reported this weekend that guard Dennis Smith Jr. is “definitely interested” in returning to the Mavs.

Smith, who is still only 23, was drafted by Dallas No. 9 overall in 2017. But before Smith could really find his footing with the team, he was dealt to the New York Knicks in the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade. Smith averaged 7.3 points and 3.7 assists per game last season with the Detroit Pistons and is now an unrestricted free agent.

The former All-Rookie Second Teamer Smith would give Dallas a dynamic athlete to pair with Luka Doncic in the backcourt. The two never really got to play with each other, having been teammates for only half of one season.

Smith used to have a bit of a grudge against the Mavs for trading him. But now he definitely seems to have interest in running it back with the team where he started his NBA career.