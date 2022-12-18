Video: Devin Booker had funny stat-padding moment in win over Pelicans

You certainly cannot say that Devin Booker was unaware of the box score on Saturday night.

The Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker went Super Saiyan on the New Orleans Pelicans, pouring in 58 points in a 118-114 win for Phoenix. Booker made 21 field goals (including six three-pointers) in 42 total minutes of play.

In the final seconds of the game though, Booker had a hilariously blatant attempt to pad his numbers. With less than four seconds left and the Suns up by four points (a two-possession game), Booker received the cross-court inbounds pass. Instead of dribbling out the clock, he pulled up for a really deep three-pointer to try to break the 60-point barrier. But instead of 60, Booker got nothing but cold hard backboard as the final buzzer sounded.

Devin Booker launches a 3 at the buzzer to give New Orleans a dose of their own medicine. See you in May!https://t.co/bg7OHU7zNw pic.twitter.com/Y8qPiqoDIb — Devin Wobooker (@WorldWideWob) December 18, 2022

Booker’s performance was magnificent otherwise, especially since it was just his second game back from a hamstring injury. It was also poetic justice of sorts since the Pelicans recently did something similar to the Suns.

But the three-time All-Star Booker probably won’t win himself any new fans with that shameless attempt to get 60 points. During another epic scoring performance earlier in his career, Booker was accused of padding stats too.