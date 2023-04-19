Devin Booker had unusual method for getting over Game 1 loss

The Phoenix Suns came up just short in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, much to the frustration of star guard Devin Booker. In response, Booker turned to a favored hobby that apparently helped.

Booker said he “blew off some steam” by playing the popular video game “Call of Duty” following Sunday’s 115-110 defeat.

“It’s never a good feeling,” Booker said. “I just got on ‘Call of Duty’ and blew some steam off. Forget what Mike Conley said, man. You gotta play.”

Booker was referencing a viral exchange between Mike Conley Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

Booker is a known fan of the game. Memorably, he was even playing it in 2020 when he learned that the NBA season had been suspended.

“Call of Duty” has gotten something of a bad rap in the sports world over the past couple years, thanks in large part to one NFL star. Booker scored 38 points and added 9 assists in the Suns’ Game 2 victory, so while it may not be for everyone, it seems to work just fine for him.