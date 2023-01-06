Devin Booker posts interesting tweet amid Suns’ struggles

The Phoenix Suns’ dry spell has Devin Booker going through it right now.

The Suns, who won a franchise-record 64 games last season after making the NBA Finals the year before that, are now a hapless 20-19 this season. Their 90-88 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday was Phoenix’s fourth straight (and their seventh loss in eight games).

On Thursday, the Suns guard Booker had something interesting to say on Twitter. In a quote that he attributed to Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Booker tweeted, “Nobody cares. Go to work.”

The three-time All-Star Booker, Phoenix’s best player, remains out through at least February with a groin strain. That is one of several tough blows that the Suns have endured this season, along with Chris Paul’s lengthy absence due to a heel injury, Cameron Johnson’s continued absence with a meniscus tear, plus the ongoing drama with Jae Crowder (who has not played all year as Phoenix tries to find a trade for him).

But Booker is right that nobody will feel sorry for the Suns, who just have to man up and keep working. Booker’s tweet here could also be interpreted as a reaction to his fairly low ranking in the first returns of NBA All-Star voting (which were released on Thursday).