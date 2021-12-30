Devin Booker takes funny shot at his former coach

Devin Booker achieved an impressive milestone this week, and he could not help but rub it in a bit in the face of his former head coach.

The Phoenix Suns star hit 10,000 career points with a 38-point outing on Wednesday in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He became the seventh-youngest player in NBA history to join the 10,000-point club.

Booker spoke on his achievement after the game.

“Honestly, this one means a lot,” said Booker, per Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “I think 10K is better than the 5, 6, 7. I feel like it’s a real milestone that I hit.

“If Hornacek put me in more, I’d be at about 12 right now,” Booker added.

Booker is referencing ex-Suns coach Jeff Hornacek, who coached Booker in Phoenix during Booker’s rookie season in 2015-16. Booker was never fully unleashed in Hornacek’s offense and averaged a modest 13.8 points in 27.7 minutes per game.

Bourguet was quick to note though that Booker was kidding with his dig of Hornacek and was grinning ear to ear when he said it. Booker added that Hornacek would probably get a kick out of his shade.

In any event, it is a remarkable achievement that Booker has managed to score 10,000 points at only age 25. He also still appears to be on friendly terms with Hornacek, which probably cannot be said of all of Hornacek’s former players.

Photo: Mar 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports