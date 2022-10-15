 Skip to main content
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

October 15, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dikembe Mutombo claps

Mar 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas former player Dikembe Mutombo at the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA issued a statement on Saturday regarding the health of Dikembe Mutombo.

The league shared that Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

“He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes,” the statement said.

Mutombo, 56, played in the NBA from 1991-2009. He was drafted No. 4 overall by Denver in 1991 out of Georgetown and made the All-Star team as a rookie. Mutombo made eight All-Star games and was a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. His best seasons came with the Nuggets and Hawks.

The 7-foot-2 center is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dikembe Mutombo
