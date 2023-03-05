Doc Rivers explains why he challenged call he knew he would lose

Doc Rivers says that he challenged a call he knew that he would lose, but that he did so for a good reason.

Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers got a big win on Saturday night, beating the surging Milwaukee Bucks on the road 133-130.

The game was tied at 108 in the fourth quarter and Milwaukee had the ball. Giannis Antetokounmpo drove to the basket for a potential layup, and Joel Embiid tried to step in his way. The Sixers big man was called for a foul.

Rivers challenged the call, arguing that Antetokounmpo should have been called for charging.

This is a foul on Joel Embiid get over it. pic.twitter.com/HnKPnO22lr — Drew Smith (@drewmsmith) March 5, 2023

It seemed pretty obvious that Embiid had committed the foul, but Rivers said after the game that he challenged for motivational purposes. The Sixers head coach told reporters that he challenged to show Embiid the coaches were fighting for the big man.

Doc Rivers said that he knew he was going to lose the challenge on the charge call. Said he wanted to let Embiid he knew the coaches were fighting for him and to keep at it in defending Giannis. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) March 5, 2023

Whether that’s true or not is up to you to decide, as is whether or not the move gave Embiid some sort of psychological advantage. What’s not in doubt is that the Sixers picked up a big win against one of their top competitors in the East.

The Sixers are now four games behind the Bucks, whose 16-game winning streak has ended.