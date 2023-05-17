Doc Rivers shares classy note after being fired by 76ers

Doc Rivers was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, and the coach shared a classy statement afterwards.

Rivers posted a note to his Instagram account that praised Philadelphia, the team and its fans.

“I really enjoyed my time in Philadelphia — what a great city. I want to start by thanking my staff, the players, and the ownership group for their support. We got a lot done in a short amount of time. I’d also like to thank the 76ers fans. Whew … you guys are tough, and I think you’ve learned I’m tough too. I absolutely love your commitment to the city and its teams — never lose that. I wanted, just as badly as you, to bring another championship to Philadelphia. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead, to learn, and to love this great city,” Rivers said in his statement.

Rivers was still gracious even after being fired and still complimented 76ers fans despite knowing they are not happy with him. That’s not easy to do.

Rivers coached the 76ers for three seasons before being fired. His team got blown out in a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers lost in the playoffs in the conference semifinals in all three seasons under Rivers.

Rivers has now coached four different NBA teams. Will he end up getting a shot with a fifth time? He is hoping so.