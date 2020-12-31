Doc Rivers not worried about Ben Simmons not shooting

Ben Simmons isn’t taking long field goals and not attempting a ton of shots this season, but that doesn’t bother Doc Rivers.

Simmons went 3/11 in Philadelphia’s 100-93 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. He hasn’t attempted any three-pointers this season, and his 10 shot attempts per game is the lowest of his career (he averaged 11.4 per game last season).

Rivers, who is in his first season as the 76ers’ head coach, says that stat doesn’t bother him.

“I could care less,” Rivers said Tuesday about Simmons not taking shots. “I’ll let you guys talk about what Ben doesn’t do. I just want Ben to keep playing great defense, running our team, and winning games.”

That’s a good attitude.

Simmons’ shot has long been fodder on the internet, but Rivers is keeping his focus on the most important thing: winning games. So far Philly is 3-1. They added a strong outside shooter in Seth Curry too, and Simmons seems content to let some of the better outside shooters help the team.