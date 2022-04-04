Doc Rivers to be played by unlikely actor in new TV series

Doc Rivers might not coach in Los Angeles any more, but he is officially going Hollywood.

Joe Otterson of Variety reported on Monday that FX has ordered a limited TV series based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast “The Sterling Affairs,” which chronicled Donald Sterling’s ownership of the LA Clippers. Rivers, who was head coach of the team during the leaked audio scandal that led to Sterling’s removal as owner, will be played by an unlikely actor — Laurence Fishburne.

The report adds that Sterling’s wife Shelly will be played by Jacki Weaver. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who reported and hosted the original podcast series, is an executive producer for the TV series, and Rembert Browne formerly of ESPN’s Grantland, is a producer as well.

Fishburne, 60, is an Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles in major films such as “Boyz in the Hood,” “The Matrix,” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” But portraying Rivers with Rivers’ unique mannerisms, trademark raspy voice, and meme-worthy expressions might be Fishburne’s biggest challenge yet (though another actor did a pretty good job of that once).

