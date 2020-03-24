Donovan Mitchell expected to sign max extension with Jazz before next season

Donovan Mitchell has just one more year left on his rookie deal, but Utah Jazz fans probably will not have to worry about him going anywhere.

In a mailbag article this week, Tony Jones of The Athletic said that Mitchell “genuinely loves playing for the Jazz” and “will sign a max contract extension at some point before next season.”

The 23-year-old Mitchell has emerged as a franchise cornerstone for the Jazz, making his first All-Star team this season with averages of 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He has also been Utah’s leading scorer in each of his first three NBA seasons.

It’s not terribly surprising that a young All-Star would sign a max extension to keep him with his current team upon the conclusion of his rookie contract. But in any case, this news will probably ease concerns about Mitchell’s ability to co-exist in Utah with teammate Rudy Gobert in light of recent events.