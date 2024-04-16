NBA media incredulous over what happened with Donte DiVincenzo

Many members of the NBA media are incredulous over what has happened with Donte DiVincenzo.

Some media members intended to cast a vote for DiVincenzo in the NBA’s Most Improved Player balloting. However, they were disappointed to learn that DiVincenzo is ineligible to receive votes for the award. And it all has to do with the NBA’s new minimum games played requirement.

The NBA implemented new criteria for minimum games played in order for a player to be eligible for postseason awards, such as league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. The rules, which require players to participate in at least 65 games, were intended to curb the issue of players resting too frequently, which has become a problem. However, the new rules were not carefully crafted enough, and the result is a player like DiVincenzo being screwed.

DiVincenzo is ineligible for the award despite playing in 81 of 82 regular season games, including 63 starts. The problem is that early in the season, DiVincenzo came off the bench and frequently played fewer than 20 minutes in a game. A player needs to have played at least 20 minutes in a game for it to count as an official game played for this criteria.

DiVincenzo finished the season strong for the Knicks and averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent on three-pointers.

Here are some of the NBA media members who complained about what happened:

I had Donte 3rd in my MIP voting but can’t vote for him. The fact he is ineligible for consideration for this award is preposterous. Apparently he had too many games with “only” 19 minutes played earlier in the season. He played in 81 games. https://t.co/ue1cQwvTwx — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) April 16, 2024

Wanted to include Donte DiVincenzo on my MIP ballot. He played in 81 out of 82 games for the Knicks this year. Somehow he only got credit for playing in 64 games by the eligibility rules, that requires a player to log at least 20 minutes to have it count as a game played. C'mon. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 16, 2024

You could argue that DDV probably wasn't going to win MIP (or perhaps even finish top 3). But that's beside the point. A rule that DQs a player who PLAYED 81 GAMES is flawed on its face. The NBA/NBPA need to fix this, before we get an even more ridiculous outcome in the future. https://t.co/fDcBeeS1FR pic.twitter.com/i0surGDlSO — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) April 16, 2024

The problem isn’t with the new criteria implemented by the league. The games played criteria has positive intentions. The issue is that there should be a different criteria specific for the Most Improved Player award that allows for more leeway and recognition that an improved player might not have recceived a ton of playing time to begin a season.

Jonathan Kuminga is another player in similar circumstances to DiVincenzo who would likely receive votes if he qualified for the award.