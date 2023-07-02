 Skip to main content
Drake has funny response to Fred VanVleet’s farewell message

July 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Drake in a suit

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet’s departure from the Toronto Raptors left plenty of fans feeling emotional, and that includes Drake.

The rapper had a funny response to an emotional farewell message shared by VanVleet on Sunday. VanVleet thanked the organization and the fans, prompting Drake to leave a funny response that also made fun of the guard’s decision to join the Houston Rockets.

“Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons…….. I mean the Rockets,” Drake wrote.

Drake is a huge Raptors fan and plenty of people have made light of the physical similarities between him and VanVleet. Considering VanVleet’s status as a hero of Toronto’s 2019 NBA title, this is bound to be an emotional farewell.

The Rockets have been one of the NBA’s worst teams in recent years, but are giving VanVleet plenty of money to come in and help turn things around.

