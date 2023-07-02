Drake has funny response to Fred VanVleet’s farewell message

Fred VanVleet’s departure from the Toronto Raptors left plenty of fans feeling emotional, and that includes Drake.

The rapper had a funny response to an emotional farewell message shared by VanVleet on Sunday. VanVleet thanked the organization and the fans, prompting Drake to leave a funny response that also made fun of the guard’s decision to join the Houston Rockets.

“Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons…….. I mean the Rockets” — Drake trolling Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets underneath VanVleet’s goodbye message to Toronto 😂😭 https://t.co/eFHQIIcgkm pic.twitter.com/T5HVfUdY2Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 2, 2023

“Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons…….. I mean the Rockets,” Drake wrote.

Drake is a huge Raptors fan and plenty of people have made light of the physical similarities between him and VanVleet. Considering VanVleet’s status as a hero of Toronto’s 2019 NBA title, this is bound to be an emotional farewell.

The Rockets have been one of the NBA’s worst teams in recent years, but are giving VanVleet plenty of money to come in and help turn things around.