Draymond Green admits he was wrong about this NBA player

Draymond Green’s Golden State Warriors had the night off on Friday, which enabled him to watch some other teams play. Green ended up following the Indiana Pacers-Los Angeles Lakers game, which led him to make an admission.

Green admitted he was wrong about Pacers backup guard T.J. McConnell.

Man I told @TJMcConnell he should be in the d league his rookie year… He responded “man bro the d league?” had a great spirit about it, put his head down and went to work. And boy has he proved me wrong…. Love to see it!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 13, 2021

That’s pretty harsh of Green to say McConnell should have been in the D League to start his career. McConnell ended up playing 81 games for the 76ers his first two seasons and 76 games in his third and fourth seasons. He has been a steady and reliable guard off the bench and is averaging 6.7 points and a career-high 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. McConnell looked solid in the Pacers’ game against the Lakers and is now a 6-year NBA player, which likely led Green to share how wrong he was.

The Sixers were big fans of McConnell too before he signed with Philly. His teammates had once gotten him a funny jersey.