Draymond Green has savage words for Grant Williams

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never been shy about his feelings toward Grant Williams. And following a 97-84 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at the Chase Center, Green was at it again.

This time, Green took aim at Williams over a scuffle that broke out with just seconds remaining in what was a very chippy game.

The incident popped off when Warriors guard Lester Quinones attempted a layup as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Annoyed that Golden State was running up the score, Hornets wing Miles Bridges shoved Quinones and then the two teams came together with Williams and Quinones jawing in the center of things.

Green attempted to take the moral high ground when the smoke finally cleared.

Draymond Green lights into Grant Williams after that late-game scuffle “This tough guy (act) is going absolutely wrong for him. He’s a nice guy.” “Talking too much is kinda what got you out of Dallas” “Pray for Grant Williams” pic.twitter.com/tKJhsDJDLa — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2024

“I don’t really understand why people get so mad at like somebody scoring at the end of the game,” Green said after the game, via NBC Sports. “It’s like this dumb unofficial unwritten rule that everybody get mad. Like if y’all were winning by 13 points, would you get mad if he laid the ball up? I doubt it. And so it’s kind of like a sore loser type thing.

“Miles [Bridges] is my guy, that’s my little brother, so I’m not going to sit here and go in on Miles. Miles can do no wrong to me. But Grant Williams got to stop it, man. He can’t keep being like this tough guy. It’s going absolutely wrong for him. Like he’s a really nice guy and, and for some reason, he keeps like trying to jump on the unlikable side and I must tell you it’s not always fun over here. It’s not always a good time. I don’t know, man, he need to figure it out. Talking too much kind of got you out of Dallas, like overdoing it and he over there talking too much now. So you might want to slow down and stop all the tough guy stuff.”

Green continued his verbal tirade for several minutes, ultimately ending his press conference by asking for prayers for Williams in a typically smug way.

The feud between Green and Williams dates back to the 2022 NBA Finals and several other Warriors have also chimed in at times, giving the business to Williams. But the irony in this case is Green pretending to be the calm, level-headed guy not long after serving an indefinite suspension for his repeated outbursts and cheap shots.

It’s very much like the pot calling the kettle black, and perhaps Green shouldn’t be throwing stones at Williams from inside his glass house.