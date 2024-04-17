 Skip to main content
Draymond Green’s rival had so much fun trolling Warriors over playoff exit

April 16, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jusuf Nurkic warming up

Jan 9, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) warms up prior to action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody seemed more happy about the Golden State Warriors’ season ending than Jusuf Nurkic.

The Warriors lost 118-94 to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Tuesday night in the 9-10 play-in game. The loss ended Golden State’s season.

Nurkic, who was hit by Draymond Green in December that led to Green’s suspension, celebrated the Warriors’ loss. The Phoenix Suns big man posted a GIF of the Looney Tunes “That’s all Folks” closing image. He followed that up with a couple of crying laughing emojis.

Nurkic was loving it — for good reason.

The Warriors have done so much winning in recent years that teams were waiting for their downfall. Moreover, Green is especially cocky, so it’s satisfying for people like Nurkic to see them lose. Green himself probably understands Nurkic’s celebration of the Warriors’ loss.

