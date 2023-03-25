Draymond Green says 1 team is ‘serious threat’ in playoffs

After a rough start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have steadied their ship. Adding D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasely, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Rui Hachimura has paid huge dividends and now Draymond Green views them as a “serious threat.”

During an episode of The Draymond Green Show on Friday, the Golden State Warriors superstar said the Lakers can make a lot of noise if they sneak their way into the Western Conference Playoffs.

“They are a serious threat in the West right now,” Green said, via Lakers Daily. “Talk about the record all you want, they just gotta get in. They get in, they a serious threat in the West.”

Currently, the Lakers are the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference but just 3.5 games separate the No. 4 seed and the No. 12 seed. Needless to say, that positions Los Angeles, winners of three straight and seven of the last 10, well. And that climb back into the thick of things has happened in the absence of LeBron James, who remains out due to a foot injury.

If James can return to close out the regular season and find health entering the playoffs, the Lakers will become the playoff threat Green expects. And depending on how things shake out, the Warriors could be among the first to find out just how dangerous they are.