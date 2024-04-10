 Skip to main content
Draymond Green made absurd claim about Zach Edey during NCAA title game

April 9, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue star Zach Edey on Monday had a historic performance in a loss to UConn. It wasn’t enough to impress Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

The Boilermakers fell short 75-60 against the Huskies for the national championship held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Edey was dominant in defeat, accounting for nearly two-thirds of his team’s final point total. He finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 15/25 shooting from the field.

But despite Edey’s monster stat line, Green believed he saw Edey give up right after halftime. The Warriors forward posted on X late in the second half to compliment UConn big man Samson Johnson for making Edey “quit” mid-game.

“Job Well Done 35! You did your job tonight. It was him that made Edey quit with about 19 mins to go in the 2nd half,” wrote Green. “There was a turnover and I saw Edey body language walking back. He was done. Now rewatch the game from that point on. #FreeGame.”

Edey’s supposedly poor body language could have very well been due to fatigue. The Purdue center played all but one minute of action, lugging his 7’4″, 300-pound frame around and carrying the Boilermarkers’ offense the entire time.

The Purdue star’s 37 points were the most scored in a national championship game loss and the fourth-most in title game history.

Green has never scored 37 points in the NBA nor in college as a member of the Michigan State Spartans.

