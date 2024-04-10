Draymond Green made absurd claim about Zach Edey during NCAA title game

Purdue star Zach Edey on Monday had a historic performance in a loss to UConn. It wasn’t enough to impress Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

The Boilermakers fell short 75-60 against the Huskies for the national championship held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Edey was dominant in defeat, accounting for nearly two-thirds of his team’s final point total. He finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 15/25 shooting from the field.

But despite Edey’s monster stat line, Green believed he saw Edey give up right after halftime. The Warriors forward posted on X late in the second half to compliment UConn big man Samson Johnson for making Edey “quit” mid-game.

“Job Well Done 35! You did your job tonight. It was him that made Edey quit with about 19 mins to go in the 2nd half,” wrote Green. “There was a turnover and I saw Edey body language walking back. He was done. Now rewatch the game from that point on. #FreeGame.”

Edey’s supposedly poor body language could have very well been due to fatigue. The Purdue center played all but one minute of action, lugging his 7’4″, 300-pound frame around and carrying the Boilermarkers’ offense the entire time.

The Purdue star’s 37 points were the most scored in a national championship game loss and the fourth-most in title game history.

Green has never scored 37 points in the NBA nor in college as a member of the Michigan State Spartans.