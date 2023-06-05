Duncan Robinson went viral for his mean mug face in Game 2

Duncan Robinson stepped up for the Miami Heat once again and helped lead them to a win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and fans loved the face he made to accompany his big performance.

Robinson played 17 minutes off the bench in Miami’s 111-108 win over the Denver Nuggets. He scored 10 points, all of which came in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. After he made a great cut to the basket and finished a layup to put the Heat up 88-85, Robinson walked down the court with a serious mean mug.

pic.twitter.com/b1ulxoQE4u — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 5, 2023

When asked about the mean mug after the game, Robinson said he “surprised myself” and that it was a “spur of the moment type of thing.”

"This is what you dream about…doesn't make any sense to get here and not enjoy it." Duncan Robinson on his flex after his strong finish to extend the lead in the 4th quarter #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/3b1LfnunVK — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

“Truth be told, I don’t get a lot of moments throughout the season to break that one out,” Robinson said. “So when you get one, you try to take advantage I guess. Mostly I’m just trying to play with a certain level of joy and I feel like I play my best when I’m having fun.”

Robinson has played a huge role for the Heat during the postseason. He also came up big in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and taunted Boston Celtics fans, though he had a great reason for that celebration.

The Heat evened the NBA Finals at 1-1 with their win on Sunday night. The series now heads back to Miami for Game 3 and Game 4.