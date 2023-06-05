 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 5, 2023

Duncan Robinson went viral for his mean mug face in Game 2

June 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Duncan Robinson mean mugs after a shot

Duncan Robinson stepped up for the Miami Heat once again and helped lead them to a win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and fans loved the face he made to accompany his big performance.

Robinson played 17 minutes off the bench in Miami’s 111-108 win over the Denver Nuggets. He scored 10 points, all of which came in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. After he made a great cut to the basket and finished a layup to put the Heat up 88-85, Robinson walked down the court with a serious mean mug.

When asked about the mean mug after the game, Robinson said he “surprised myself” and that it was a “spur of the moment type of thing.”

“Truth be told, I don’t get a lot of moments throughout the season to break that one out,” Robinson said. “So when you get one, you try to take advantage I guess. Mostly I’m just trying to play with a certain level of joy and I feel like I play my best when I’m having fun.”

Robinson has played a huge role for the Heat during the postseason. He also came up big in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and taunted Boston Celtics fans, though he had a great reason for that celebration.

The Heat evened the NBA Finals at 1-1 with their win on Sunday night. The series now heads back to Miami for Game 3 and Game 4.

Article Tags

Duncan RobinsonNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus