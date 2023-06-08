Dwyane Wade gets meme treatment for his outfit at Game 3 of NBA Finals

Dwyane Wade won three championships at the American Airlines Arena (now known as Kaseya Center). But he when he pulled up to the building again for Game 3 of this year’s Finals, he was looking … just a bit different.

The Miami Heat legend Wade went viral for the outfit he wore while sitting courtside for the team’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Wade was wearing a white crochet shirt (with a slight hint of blue) that made him look like a human doily.

Check it out.

D Wade taking in some NBA Finals action! 🎥: @NBA pic.twitter.com/TNFPxhWear — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2023

Wade’s fit drew plenty of attention online. Take a look at some of the best memes that the retired 13-time All-Star got hit with.

D Wade out here looking like my Mom knitted him his shirt with love pic.twitter.com/B9rniBAY2z — OFFSEASON TIMMY 🐆 (@Golf_Tacos_Tim) June 8, 2023

D Wade wearing someone’s grandmas blanket that she leaves on the couch 😩 pic.twitter.com/dooPFsyyi8 — His Excellence (@hisexcellence79) June 8, 2023

Dwayne Wade was on tv wearing a quilt — Elon Dusk (@BradRobinson86) June 8, 2023

Dwyane wade looks like he’s wearing one of those nonslip pads you put under a carpet — elyse🌩 (@RoccosBurner) June 8, 2023

It was a warm 80-degree day in Miami on Wednesday, so the breathable material was probably comfortable for Wade. Other than that though, we don’t really have much of an explanation for that outfit he decided on.

You might be tempted to say that the former Finals MVP Wade has really let himself go in retirement. But this is exactly who he was during his playing career as well — pushing the envelope with an entire catalog’s worth of ridiculous fashion choices.

The outfit did not prove to be a good luck charm for the Heat though, as they lost 109-94 to go down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. For Game 4 in Miami on Friday, perhaps Wade should consider wearing something that doesn’t make him look like a walking curtain.