 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 7, 2023

Dwyane Wade gets meme treatment for his outfit at Game 3 of NBA Finals

June 7, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

Dwyane Wade wearing a crochet shirt

Dwyane Wade won three championships at the American Airlines Arena (now known as Kaseya Center). But he when he pulled up to the building again for Game 3 of this year’s Finals, he was looking … just a bit different.

The Miami Heat legend Wade went viral for the outfit he wore while sitting courtside for the team’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Wade was wearing a white crochet shirt (with a slight hint of blue) that made him look like a human doily.

Check it out.

Wade’s fit drew plenty of attention online. Take a look at some of the best memes that the retired 13-time All-Star got hit with.

It was a warm 80-degree day in Miami on Wednesday, so the breathable material was probably comfortable for Wade. Other than that though, we don’t really have much of an explanation for that outfit he decided on.

You might be tempted to say that the former Finals MVP Wade has really let himself go in retirement. But this is exactly who he was during his playing career as well — pushing the envelope with an entire catalog’s worth of ridiculous fashion choices.

The outfit did not prove to be a good luck charm for the Heat though, as they lost 109-94 to go down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. For Game 4 in Miami on Friday, perhaps Wade should consider wearing something that doesn’t make him look like a walking curtain.

Article Tags

Dwyane WadeNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus