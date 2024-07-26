Dwyane Wade could land big network broadcasting job?

The Flash may soon be getting extended run on a major television network.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported this week that retired Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade is a candidate to join NBC’s lead broadcast team when the NBA returns to their network beginning with the 2025-26 season. Jackson notes that play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle is also a candidate for NBC’s lead NBA team.

Wade and Eagle are currently on assignment at the Olympic Games in Paris, doing a specific gig for NBC. That may end up being an audition for a bigger role with NBC, who just won back rights to the NBA from the 2025-26 to 2035-36 seasons.

The 42-year-old Hall of Famer Wade, who retired in 2019, already has some solid media experience. He worked as a studio analyst for TNT from 2019-22 as part of their Tuesday studio crew before deciding to leave the network. Though he was sometimes criticized for a perceived lack of on-air charisma, Wade also currently hosts the American adaptation of the game show “The Cube” on TBS and has since gotten to hone his skills there. Now it sounds like Wade might be able to turn a successful Olympic gig for NBC into a larger position with the network.