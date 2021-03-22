NBA legend Elgin Baylor dies — dead at 86

The Los Angeles Lakers and NBA community lost a legend on Monday, as Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor has died.

The Lakers announced that Baylor died on Monday of natural causes. He was 86. Baylor’s wife, Elaine, issued a statement as part of the team’s release.

“Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend,” Elaine said. “And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans. At this time we ask that I and our family be allowed to mourn his passing in privacy.”

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also released a statement, calling Baylor “THE superstar of his era.” You can see the full press release below:

Baylor played 14 seasons for the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 24.9 points and 15.0 rebounds per game as a rookie after being drafted first overall in 1958. Baylor was named Rookie of the Year that season and went on to make 14 All-Star appearances.

Baylor also worked as an executive for the Los Angeles Clippers for 22 years beginning in 1986. He was named the NBA Executive of the Year in 2006. Baylor had some well-documented issues with former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, whom he sued for racial and age discrimination. Baylor said he felt justice was served when Sterling was ousted as Clippers owner amid a scandal several years ago.

Baylor was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.