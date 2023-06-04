Erik Spoelstra weighs in on Game 1 free throw disparity

The Miami Heat barely got to the free throw line during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but Erik Spoelstra says that was his team’s own fault.

Miami shot just two free throws in their 104-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, which was the fewest free throw attempts ever in an NBA playoff game. The Nuggets got to the line 20 times. Some coaches would complain about that, but Spoelstra told reporters that he felt the disparity was “appropriate.” Spoelstra said the Heat simply were not aggressive enough.

“I felt the free-throw disparity was appropriate … our attack numbers were lower,” Spoelstra said.

Heat players also took the high road when asked about the free throws following Game 1.

It would have been much better for the media if Spoelstra sounded off on the officiating, but he chose not to make excuses. His comments were also an indication that Miami will try to attack the basket more in Game 2, though Nikola Jokic’s presence makes that a lot easier said than done.

Those who heard what Spoelstra had to say about the altitude in Denver probably were not surprised to hear his take on the Game 1 free throw disparity.