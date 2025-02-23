ESPN hires former Knicks standout to join their NBA coverage

One retired former NBA standout has officially gone from podcasting to the ESPN airwaves.

ESPN announced this week that they have hired ex-NBA swingman Quentin Richardson as a basketball analyst. The network added that Richardson will appear regularly on “SportsCenter” as well as on ESPN digital platforms.

Richardson, 44, played in the NBA from 2000-13. He began his career with the Los Angeles Clippers and also later played for the Phoenix Suns, the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat, and the Orlando Magic. For his career, Richardson averaged 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 35.5 percent three-point shooting.

Among Richardson’s accolades as a player was winning the NBA Three-Point Contest in 2005. He also had a solid run with the Knicks in particular, averaging 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in the 2006-07 season.

Ever since retiring, Richardson has since gone on to co-host the successful “Knuckleheads” podcast with former Clippers teammate Darius Miles. Richardson also previously served as director of player development for the Detroit Pistons from 2014-16 and once appeared on Bally Sports broadcasts for the Orlando Magic as well.

The move to ESPN for Richardson comes at a very interesting time for the network. Reports emerged earlier this week that The Worldwide Leader may end up losing some notable contributors to their NBA coverage. Though Richardson doesn’t quite have home-run name value, his experience as both an NBA player and as a successful podcaster should make him a real asset to ESPN moving forward.