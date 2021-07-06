ESPN replacing Rachel Nichols with Malika Andrews for NBA Finals

Rachel Nichols was slated to serve as the sideline reporter for ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Finals, but the network has removed her from that role in the wake of recent controversy.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that Malika Andrews will replace Nichols as the sideline reporter during the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Nichols will continue to host “The Jump.”

ESPN changing from Rachel Nichols to Malika Andrews on sideline reporting duties for NBA Finals. Network statement: “We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump.” — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) July 6, 2021

The decision comes after an audio clip that was leaked on Sunday featured Nichols complaining that Maria Taylor was given the NBA Finals hosting job over her last year. Nichols criticized ESPN for its “crappy longtime record on diversity” but said she felt she was more deserving than Taylor. You can listen to the audio clip here.

Taylor will once again host “NBA Countdown.”

Nichols issued a teary-eyed apology during Monday’s edition of “The Jump.”