Ex-Jazz teammate makes big prediction about Donovan Mitchell’s future

One of Donovan Mitchell’s old teammates can see the writing on the wall.

Orlando Magic forward Joe Ingles appeared this week on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone in Utah and spoke on his former Jazz teammate Mitchell. Ingles made the prediction that Mitchell will one day play for the New York Knicks.

“This is like non-bias, no outside info, I think he’ll play for New York one day, whether that’s sooner or later,” said Ingles. “I think it would be great for New York and I think it would be great for him. Whether or not that actually happens we’ll wait and see.”

Mitchell, who can become a free agent in 2025 at 29 years old, is a native of New York. Before he was traded by the Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers two summers ago, Mitchell was heavily linked to the Knicks as a possible landing spot. A little while ago, Mitchell even made a rather interesting claim about the Knicks’ failed pursuit of him.

As for Ingles, he was teammates with Mitchell for five seasons from 2017-22, so he probably has a decent idea of Mitchell’s state of mind. The Knicks will potentially have both Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson coming off the books by 2025 (both have player options for 2025-26), so they should have plenty of flexibility to make another run at the four-time All-Star Mitchell. Granted, Mitchell probably isn’t the only superstar they are considering.