Ex-Maverick defends Rick Carlisle amid unflattering report

One former Dallas Maverick is not here for any disrespect to Rick Carlisle.

Ex-NBA swingman Justin Anderson, who was drafted by Dallas and played for them from 2015 to 2017, defended Carlisle on Twitter Wednesday.

“Y’all didn’t ask, but I’m not going for any Rick Carlisle slander,” said Anderson. “Basketball savant that only cares about winning.”

Anderson elaborated further when a fan replied that it seemed like Carlisle underplayed him in Dallas.

“I was a rookie,” wrote Anderson. “I had to learn from the guys ahead of me. But, it helped when I got traded to Philly and was then able to play good basketball and good minutes to contribute to winning. RCs teaching has a lot to do with that.”

Carlisle, who now coaches the Indiana Pacers, was painted in an unflattering light this week. A report claimed that Carlisle, during his time as Mavs head coach, drew the ire of Luka Doncic for the way that he treated people.

It was not that long ago that Carlisle, a former Coach of the Year who led the Mavs to a championship in 2011, was one of the most well-respected head coaches in the league. Doncic may not have agreed with how Carlisle did business. But that does not mean that history should be revised about Carlisle’s coaching ability overall, as Anderson is hinting at here.

Photo: Feb 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports