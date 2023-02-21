Extent of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wrist injury revealed

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks can exhale a little bit this week.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided serious damage to his right wrist. Charania adds that the two-time league MVP could miss some games but that the news is “an overall sigh of relief.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN adds that Antetokounmpo’s official diagnosis is a “sprained ligament in his right wrist.”

Antetokounmpo hurt his wrist during a fall in Milwaukee’s final game before the All-Star break (on Feb. 16 against the Chicago Bulls). He did not return to the floor after suffering the injury early in the second quarter. The Bucks are back from the break on Feb. 24 against the Miami Heat.

Have to hope Giannis’ wrist/hand is okay after this pic.twitter.com/xPBroLtViA — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) February 17, 2023

There was concern for Antetokounmpo’s wrist since it is his right (shooting) hand and since he was only able to play 20 seconds during Sunday’s All-Star Game (though he made his presence felt in other ways). But after travelling from Salt Lake City to New York on Monday to undergo further testing, it appears that Antetokounmpo has avoided the worst-case scenario.