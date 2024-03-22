 Skip to main content
Extent of Brandon Ingram’s knee injury revealed

March 22, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Brandon Ingram grabs his knee in pain

Brandon Ingram suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury on Thursday night, but fortunately the New Orleans Pelicans star has since received some good news.

Ingram left the Pelicans’ 121-106 loss to the Orlando Magic in the third quarter after he injured his left knee. The 26-year-old was playing defense on Jalen Suggs when Ingram’s left knee buckled and he collapsed to the floor.

Ingram looked to be in serious pain while clutching his left knee. He was helped off the court and did not return.

The injury was not as bad as it appeared. On Friday, the Pelicans announced that Ingram hyperextended his knee and an MRI revealed a bone contusion. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

While a bone contusion can be a very painful injury, the important thing is that Ingram did not suffer any structural damage to his knee. The playoffs do not begin for another month, so he should be fine by then.

Ingram is averaging 20.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. He has appeared in 63 games, which is his highest total since his rookie year with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17.

The Pelicans entered Friday with a record of 42-27 and in 5th place in the Western Conference. Their priority will be making sure Ingram is healthy for the postseason.

