Extent of Tyler Herro’s ankle injury revealed

November 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tyler Herro dribbling while in a Heat uniform

Dec 14, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday night’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and he will now be sidelined for several games.

The Heat announced on Thursday that Herro has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. He will be in a walking boot for 10 days and re-evaluated in two weeks.

Herro appeared to badly roll his ankle while attempting a floater in the lane during the first quarter of Miami’s 108-102 win. You can see the play below:

Herro told reporters after the game that he “heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle.” He said he knew right away that he was done for the night and expects to be out for “a couple of weeks.”

The Heat will have a tough time replacing Herro, who is averaging a team-high 25.3 points per game.

