Fans cannot believe the meal Trae Young’s wife prepared for him

Trae Young signed a five-year, $207 million max contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 and he may want to consider investing some of that into a personal chef.

Earlier this week, Young’s wife, Shelby, shared an image of the dinner she prepared for her new husband on Instagram and to say it left a little to be desired would be an understatement. The “feast” was quickly ridiculed and mocked by fans despite Shelby acknowledging that it was just a “lazy” meal.

Ain’t no way Trae Young’s wife is feeding him this for dinner. I’d be sick pic.twitter.com/QHudGg4s7Y — gorlami (@_gorlami_) August 5, 2023

Every household in America has their “lazy” dinner nights but rarely do they share pictures of a dry turkey sandwich with a handful of Sun Chips and a GoGo squeeZ apple sauce online.

Shelby had to know she was going to take a little heat for that but didn’t seem to care. After all, married Mom life can be exhausting — even when you’re the wife of a multi-million dollar professional athlete.

And while there were many jokes made about Young’s nutrition and claims that he’s malnourished, it’s evident that both he and Shelby are in peak physical condition. Still, she may want to consider a second Instagram post with a more elaborate meal to showcase her cooking skills or risk having this become a long-running joke.