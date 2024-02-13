Fans destroy refs for egregious call in final second of Knicks-Rockets game

It hasn’t been a great year for NBA referees this season.

Add the ending of the New York Knicks-Houston Rockets matchup on Monday to the growing list of games that have left fans, players, and coaches alike frustrated.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson knotted the game up at 103 with just 8.1 seconds left at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

With a second left on the clock, Brunson contested a potential game-winning shot from Rockets guard Aaron Holiday from the left wing. Brunson appeared to fly by Holiday without making any significant contact. Holiday’s shot missed but referee Jacyn Goble whistled a foul on Brunson. The Knicks had already used their coach’s challenge and couldn’t contest the play.

This is legitimately one of the most ridiculous 4th quarter calls I have EVER seen. The Knicks had a game RIPPED AWAY from them. pic.twitter.com/McFPnpeg5V — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) February 13, 2024

Holiday made two free throws to seal a 105-103 Rockets win.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was furious after the game was officially ruled to be over. He had been drawing up a play with the hope of getting a few tenths of a second back on the clock after Holiday’s last free throw.

Tom Thibodeau with every right to be upset. The Ref’s straight up dictated the ending and outcome of this game.

pic.twitter.com/RnoAuJEeP6 — Sean Murphy (@seanhalfcourt) February 13, 2024

Knicks fans and even neutral observers later crushed the refs for the call on X.

I hope I’m not overreacting when I say the refs who just cost the Knicks that game should not only be fired from the NBA, I want them out of the country. — Sam Morril (@sammorril) February 13, 2024

This is an awful foul call from the refs, what a terrible call. Knicks got hosed on this one. You can't make this foul call to decide the game. pic.twitter.com/LxQvxdiEzH — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) February 13, 2024

The NBA should investigate this poor officiating against the Knicks. — Ariel Dejesus (@AriHoops84) February 13, 2024

This is a stacked category this season, but the officials in this Rockets-Knicks game might have just made the worst call of the year — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) February 13, 2024

Even “Zoolander” star and known Knicks fan Ben Stiller was irate and even called for the NBA to address the situation.

You. Can’t. Call. That. AWFUL OFFICIATING. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 13, 2024

@NBAOfficial How are you going to deal with the Houston Knicks awful call. Brunson getting fouled entire game by Brooks and then a no call – call to end the game and take it out of the players hands. Brunson is an all star and that was not a foul in this game. Wrong call.… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 13, 2024

The pool report later confirmed that the call was indeed wrong.

Ed Malloy, to pool reporter @FredKatz, on the call in the Knicks game, which Malloy admits was the wrong call. pic.twitter.com/Y0E2T3w9rg — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 13, 2024

The Knicks were called for seven more fouls than the Rockets all game. The home team also shot just 12 free throws all game, much fewer than Houston’s 33 attempts from the stripe.

Thibodeau was surprisingly calm when asked about the officiating during his postgame press conference. Stiller posted Thibs’ reaction on X.

“It was great. Great,” said Thibodeau.

Any Knicks fans hoping for a Darko Rajaković-esque rant from Thibodeau as a consolation prize were sorely disappointed.