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Fans fear for Richard Jefferson after his subtle Taylor Swift shade

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Taylor Swift reacts at a Chiefs game
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift fans may have a cruel summer waiting for Richard Jefferson.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce showed up courtside to watch Saturday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jefferson and ESPN’s broadcast acknowledged the power couple’s presence, with Jefferson seemingly avoiding mentioning Swift by name and instead referring to her only as Kelce’s “girlfriend.”

Here is a video of that moment.

That was a certified way to rile up the Swifties, and fans online made sure to point that out to Jefferson, who probably couldn’t care less about any hate he would receive from the legions of Taylor Swift fans.

Swift, on the other hand, is unlikely to be bothered at all. She’s too big for that.

At the same time, it was inaccurate for Jefferson to call Swift Kelce’s girlfriend. The two took their relationship to a new level in 2025, when they officially got engaged. 

In any case, Jefferson’s main focus is on covering the big game in Cleveland, with the Knicks looking to virtually close out the series. A win for New York would give it a 3-0 series lead, and no team in NBA Playoff history has ever come back from it successfully.

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