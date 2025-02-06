Everyone said the same thing after Jimmy Butler was traded to the Warriors

Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in a massive deal made prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and the trade had everyone saying the same thing.

Butler was in a standoff with the Miami Heat for months and only played in 25 games for them this season. He reportedly wanted a trade to the Phoenix Suns, but the Heat instead sent him to Golden State.

The Warriors entered Wednesday 25-24, and now they have a superstar in Butler joining another superstar in Steph Curry. The Warriors also have 4-time All-Star Draymond Green, who is another strong personality, much like Butler.

Fans all said they couldn’t wait to see what the Warriors’ locker room will look like with Green and Butler. Many predicted the two would clash and fight.

Jimmy and Draymond after every practice pic.twitter.com/u2T5k0TnZC — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 6, 2025

Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green have the potential to create the most toxic locker room in NBA history. — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) February 6, 2025

Jimmy Butler after a week with Draymond pic.twitter.com/LiuSegGM4u — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2025

Draymond and Jimmy on the same team pic.twitter.com/NMLndgXsaE — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) February 6, 2025

The Golden State Warriors just traded for Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the same team is gonna make Golden State the grimiest team in the NBA. They fighting everybody. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 6, 2025

As much as people are having fun with the idea of two notoriously headstrong personalities being in the same locker room, things probably will go well at least to start their time together. Butler would not have approved a trade to the Warriors if he didn’t like the situation. The Warriors sweetening the pot with a lucrative contract extension should help keep Butler happy.

What’s the over/under on how long before Jimmy and Draymond have their first blowup?