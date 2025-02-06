 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 5, 2025

Everyone said the same thing after Jimmy Butler was traded to the Warriors

February 5, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Draymond GreenGolden State WarriorsJimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler points on the court

Jan 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in a massive deal made prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and the trade had everyone saying the same thing.

Butler was in a standoff with the Miami Heat for months and only played in 25 games for them this season. He reportedly wanted a trade to the Phoenix Suns, but the Heat instead sent him to Golden State.

The Warriors entered Wednesday 25-24, and now they have a superstar in Butler joining another superstar in Steph Curry. The Warriors also have 4-time All-Star Draymond Green, who is another strong personality, much like Butler.

Fans all said they couldn’t wait to see what the Warriors’ locker room will look like with Green and Butler. Many predicted the two would clash and fight.

As much as people are having fun with the idea of two notoriously headstrong personalities being in the same locker room, things probably will go well at least to start their time together. Butler would not have approved a trade to the Warriors if he didn’t like the situation. The Warriors sweetening the pot with a lucrative contract extension should help keep Butler happy.

What’s the over/under on how long before Jimmy and Draymond have their first blowup?