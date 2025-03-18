Fans said the same thing after Obi Toppin’s winning shot

Obi Toppin had a huge game for the Indiana Pacers on Monday night and made a sweet winning shot that had fans saying the same thing.
Toppin went 12/19 including 7/10 on three-pointers for 34 points while leading his Pacers to a 132-130 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Toppin, who also grabbed 10 rebounds, made an incredible 3-pointer from the corner while leaning away from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
OBI TOPPIN WINS IT FOR THE PACERS 😱— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 18, 2025
PACERS STUN THE TIMBERWOLVES IN OT! pic.twitter.com/x1rIQc0cEq
That was a great shot and gave Indiana the lead after they were trailing by a point. Toppin’s seven three-pointers made marked a career-high amount for him and had fans saying he had morphed into Reggie Miller.
Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/lQlyAimj6I— Dom2K 🎅🎇 (@Dom_2k) March 18, 2025
Where the heck did this Obi Toppin come from??? 7-10 from 3?!? Bruh this man channeled Reggie Miller tonight! Damn. #Pacers #Timberwolves #NBA— Dixie’s Roundball Pride (@GlobMonsta) March 18, 2025
Obi Toppin thinking he’s Reggie Miller tonight 😂— Wolf of Crypto 📊📈 (@NinoSiegel) March 18, 2025
I think it's just Reggie Miller— Kareem Abdul-Ken (@KenYurufuwaNBA) March 18, 2025
disguise as Obi Toppin.
Renew Reggie Mille…. I mean Obi Toppin contract TONIGHT 🔥 #YesCers— BenThat0️⃣ (@BThat_cers) March 18, 2025
Miller, of course, is the best player in Pacers history and one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. If fans say you looked like Reggie Miller for a night, that’s a big compliment.
Toppin entered the game averaging 9.9 points per contest this season. The former first-round pick is in his fifth NBA season and just put together arguably the best game of his professional career.