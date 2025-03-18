Fans said the same thing after Obi Toppin’s winning shot

Obi Toppin had a huge game for the Indiana Pacers on Monday night and made a sweet winning shot that had fans saying the same thing.

Toppin went 12/19 including 7/10 on three-pointers for 34 points while leading his Pacers to a 132-130 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Toppin, who also grabbed 10 rebounds, made an incredible 3-pointer from the corner while leaning away from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

OBI TOPPIN WINS IT FOR THE PACERS 😱



PACERS STUN THE TIMBERWOLVES IN OT! pic.twitter.com/x1rIQc0cEq — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 18, 2025

That was a great shot and gave Indiana the lead after they were trailing by a point. Toppin’s seven three-pointers made marked a career-high amount for him and had fans saying he had morphed into Reggie Miller.

Where the heck did this Obi Toppin come from??? 7-10 from 3?!? Bruh this man channeled Reggie Miller tonight! Damn. #Pacers #Timberwolves #NBA — Dixie’s Roundball Pride (@GlobMonsta) March 18, 2025

Obi Toppin thinking he’s Reggie Miller tonight 😂 — Wolf of Crypto 📊📈 (@NinoSiegel) March 18, 2025

I think it's just Reggie Miller

disguise as Obi Toppin. — Kareem Abdul-Ken (@KenYurufuwaNBA) March 18, 2025

Renew Reggie Mille…. I mean Obi Toppin contract TONIGHT 🔥 #YesCers — BenThat0️⃣ (@BThat_cers) March 18, 2025

Miller, of course, is the best player in Pacers history and one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. If fans say you looked like Reggie Miller for a night, that’s a big compliment.

Toppin entered the game averaging 9.9 points per contest this season. The former first-round pick is in his fifth NBA season and just put together arguably the best game of his professional career.