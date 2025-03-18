Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans said the same thing after Obi Toppin’s winning shot

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Obi Toppin had a huge game for the Indiana Pacers on Monday night and made a sweet winning shot that had fans saying the same thing.

Toppin went 12/19 including 7/10 on three-pointers for 34 points while leading his Pacers to a 132-130 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Toppin, who also grabbed 10 rebounds, made an incredible 3-pointer from the corner while leaning away from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Obi Toppin leans over

That was a great shot and gave Indiana the lead after they were trailing by a point. Toppin’s seven three-pointers made marked a career-high amount for him and had fans saying he had morphed into Reggie Miller.

Miller, of course, is the best player in Pacers history and one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. If fans say you looked like Reggie Miller for a night, that’s a big compliment.

Toppin entered the game averaging 9.9 points per contest this season. The former first-round pick is in his fifth NBA season and just put together arguably the best game of his professional career.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!