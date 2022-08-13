 Skip to main content
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

August 13, 2022
by Dan Benton

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league was relatively short-lived. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.

Since 2004, Thabeet has bounced around both nationally and internationally. He’s made stops with the Grand Rapids Drive (G League), Yokohama B-Corsairs (Japan), Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G League) and Hsinchu JKO Lioneers (Taiwan). Now, in 2022, he is headed to China.

“Hasheem is the best rim protector on the planet,” his agent Jerry Dianis said, via Hoops Rumors. “China has 1.4 billion people and he’s excited to play on this stage. His ultimate goal is to return to the NBA, something that could happen as soon as this year.”

After mulling over the three offers, Thabeet will sign with the Fujian Sturgeons, who had also signed former NBA stars Christian Wood and Amar’e Stoudemire in past years.

In 224 career NBA games, Thabeet averaged 2.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game.

