Former Orlando Magic All-Star eyeing return to team?

While the Orlando Magic are not exactly the free agent place to be, they appear to have a very real shot at re-signing one of their former players.

In an appearance this week on “The Sixth Man Show,” Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was asked if he would ever consider returning to Orlando.

“Of course, I mean, yeah,” replied Vucevic. “That’s something that I would love to do. We’ll see when that is possible, if that’s realistic, and how it all works out. If anything, at least get one last year in Orlando.

“I think it’s only right if it happens, so we’ll see,” the big man added. “I feel like I have a lot of basketball left. But yeah, [a Magic return is] for sure something that’s on my mind. I can’t say it’s not.”

Vucevic, 32, played in Orlando for nine seasons from 2012 to 2021. He became a face of the Magic, leading them in scoring and rebounding for many years and making two All-Star teams in 2019 and 2021.

Since being traded by the rebuilding Magic to the Bulls in 2021, Vucevic has maintained a high level of play, averaging 16.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game on 51.7 percent from the field this season. He will be a free agent in the summer and might give Orlando, a team now relying on Moe Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. at center, a long, hard look (unless some of the major rumors that we have heard involving Vucevic come to fruition).