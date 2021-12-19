Frank Gore gets meme treatment during boxing loss to Deron Williams

Frank Gore lost to Deron Williams in their former athlete-to-boxer celebrity fight on Saturday night, and Gore got turned into a meme in the process.

Gore lost to Williams via split decision in a four-round fight at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Williams, who is experienced in MMA, caught Gore with a right hand during the fight. The former NFL running back made a funny face as he responded to the punch.

The result was a big ol’ meme.

Frank Gore not cut out to be a boxer pic.twitter.com/na6icl5XR4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 19, 2021

The essence of Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore captured in a single photo. pic.twitter.com/XBAKXeljZB — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 19, 2021

Frank Gore out here having second thoughts 😂 pic.twitter.com/rKShGuCGti — Sports Gambling Guides (@SGG_hq) December 19, 2021

Davey and Frank Gore with similar energy pic.twitter.com/QAJCTNnLvm — SopranosWorld (@SopranosWorld) December 19, 2021

The meme is funny but makes Gore look a lot worse than he did.

Neither fighter showed the sharpest of skills in the ring, but they made for the perfect undercard fight to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley main event.