Frank Gore gets meme treatment during boxing loss to Deron Williams

December 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Frank Gore makes a funny face

Frank Gore lost to Deron Williams in their former athlete-to-boxer celebrity fight on Saturday night, and Gore got turned into a meme in the process.

Gore lost to Williams via split decision in a four-round fight at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Williams, who is experienced in MMA, caught Gore with a right hand during the fight. The former NFL running back made a funny face as he responded to the punch.

The result was a big ol’ meme.

The meme is funny but makes Gore look a lot worse than he did.

Neither fighter showed the sharpest of skills in the ring, but they made for the perfect undercard fight to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley main event.

