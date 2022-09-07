Frank Kaminsky engaged to ESPN host girlfriend

It has been a big offseason for NBA center Frank Kaminsky.

The New York Post reports this week that Kaminsky has gotten engaged to ESPN host Ashley Brewer. Photographer Rich Lander shared photos of the couple’s engagement shoot to his Instagram Story. Brewer herself also posted some of the photos to her own Instagram Story.

Brewer, 30, first rose to prominence as a sports anchor for KABC-TV in Los Angeles. She was then hired by ESPN in 2020 and now co-anchors the 1 AM EST (10 PM PST) edition of “SportsCenter.” Brewer also competed as a swimmer in college.

As for Kaminsky, 29, he just signed with the Atlanta Hawks this offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Kaminsky was National Player of the Year in college at Wisconsin and went No. 9 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He is now about to enter his eighth season in the NBA.

Like one of his former Wisconsin teammates did before him, Kaminsky is now putting a ring on his sports host girlfriend.