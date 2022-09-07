 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 6, 2022

Frank Kaminsky engaged to ESPN host girlfriend

September 6, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Frank Kaminsky looking on

Feb 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; U.S. Team center Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets (44) warms up before the Rising Stars Challenge at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a big offseason for NBA center Frank Kaminsky.

The New York Post reports this week that Kaminsky has gotten engaged to ESPN host Ashley Brewer. Photographer Rich Lander shared photos of the couple’s engagement shoot to his Instagram Story. Brewer herself also posted some of the photos to her own Instagram Story.

Brewer, 30, first rose to prominence as a sports anchor for KABC-TV in Los Angeles. She was then hired by ESPN in 2020 and now co-anchors the 1 AM EST (10 PM PST) edition of “SportsCenter.” Brewer also competed as a swimmer in college.

As for Kaminsky, 29, he just signed with the Atlanta Hawks this offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Kaminsky was National Player of the Year in college at Wisconsin and went No. 9 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He is now about to enter his eighth season in the NBA.

Like one of his former Wisconsin teammates did before him, Kaminsky is now putting a ring on his sports host girlfriend.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus