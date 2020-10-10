Frank Vogel took funny shot at Jimmy Butler over coffee business

Of the many satisfied customers that Big Face Coffee has attracted this postseason, Frank Vogel is certainly not one of them.

The Los Angeles Lakers coach said Friday that he never bought coffee from Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s business because Butler was a possible playoff opponent. Vogel poked fun at Butler’s famously high prices.

“$20 is a lot for coffee,” he said, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll.

Butler began selling coffee in the bubble, pandering to his wealthier clientele by charging $20 a cup regardless of size. He also filed a trademark for the name “Big Face Coffee” and has been rocking custom merchandise too.

So apparently Jimmy Butler wasn't kidding about the up-charge for the use of his French Press at Disney. (From Meyers Leonard's Twitter): pic.twitter.com/1s1em6flRG — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 15, 2020

However, Vogel clearly has not been patronizing Butler’s business at all, especially now that their teams are indeed matched up in the NBA Finals. The same might not necessarily be true though for all of Vogel’s players.