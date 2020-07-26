Quantcast Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 26, 2020

Fred VanVleet limps out of scrimmage with ‘banged’ left knee

July 26, 2020
by Grey Papke

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet gave his team a scare after limping off the court with a knee injury in Sunday’s scrimmage.

VanVleet was trying to draw a charge and came up limping, with the Raptors stating that the point guard will not return to the exhibition game.

There is probably no need to panic yet, as the Raptors have no need to get VanVleet back into a scrimmage game. The fact that he was able to pop back up and depart the court, even with a limp, is also a good sign.

VanVleet has blossomed as Toronto’s starting point guard this season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game while playing standout defense. It’s helped make the 26-year-old a potentially tantalizing free agent target for numerous teams this offseason.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus