Fred VanVleet limps out of scrimmage with ‘banged’ left knee

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet gave his team a scare after limping off the court with a knee injury in Sunday’s scrimmage.

VanVleet was trying to draw a charge and came up limping, with the Raptors stating that the point guard will not return to the exhibition game.

Fred VanVleet to the locker room with a bit of a limp. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 26, 2020

Fred VanVleet is out for the rest of the game with a “banged” left knee. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 26, 2020

There is probably no need to panic yet, as the Raptors have no need to get VanVleet back into a scrimmage game. The fact that he was able to pop back up and depart the court, even with a limp, is also a good sign.

VanVleet has blossomed as Toronto’s starting point guard this season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game while playing standout defense. It’s helped make the 26-year-old a potentially tantalizing free agent target for numerous teams this offseason.