Game 5 referee assignments could be bad news for Celtics

The Boston Celtics might not be too happy about the news that they woke up to on Monday morning.

The NBA announced the referee assignments for Game 5 of the NBA Finals later that evening. Marc Davis was tabbed as the crew chief while Tony Brothers and Josh Tiven rounded out the rotation.

Many Celtics fans were especially upset to see Brothers in the crew for the pivotal game. According to BetMGM, Boston has a record of 3-12 in playoff games that Brothers has officiated since 2015. The Celtics are also just 4-11 against the spread in Brothers-officiated playoff contests over that span as well (the Warriors are currently 3.5-point home favorites for Game 5).

Both Brothers and Tiven were on the job for Game 2 of the Finals, which Golden State won 107-88. On the bright side for the Celtics, the Game 5 crew chief Davis worked Game 1, which Boston won 120-108.

The 27-year vet Brothers is already one of the NBA’s most notorious refs, embroiling himself in controversy even as recently as a couple months ago. But when it comes to the Celtics, Brothers has some even greater infamy.