Gary Payton goes viral for awesome shirt at Finals in support of his son

Gary Payton made three Finals appearances during his NBA career, winning one ring. Now he is showing support in the perfect way now that his son is in the NBA Finals as well.

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Payton was at Sunday’s Game 2 of the Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. Payton attended with former Seattle SuperSonics teammate Detleft Schrempf.

In addition, Payton went viral for the shirt that he wore in support of his son, Warriors guard Gary Payton II. The shirt was of Payton II guarding a younger version of his father. Check it out.

Payton II made his Finals debut Sunday, and it was easily one to remember. He played 25 minutes, hitting on all three of his shot attempts (including a three-pointer). Payton II also finished with a plus-minus of +15, as Golden State blew out Boston 107-88 to even the Finals at one game apiece.

Like his father, Payton II specializes in defense and had a hand in checking everyone from Derrick White to Jayson Tatum on Sunday. There are some aspects of his game though where Payton II is not like his father at all.