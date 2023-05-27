Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo played big role in Bucks’ coach choice

The Milwaukee Bucks have opted for Adrian Griffin as their new head coach, and that decision apparently came with a big endorsement from their star player.

Griffin, a longtime assistant most recently with the Toronto Raptors, was reported as the Bucks’ next head coach on Saturday. The decision came with the endorsement of Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo vouched for Adrian Griffin to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 27, 2023

It is hardly a surprise that Antetokounmpo would have a say in the Bucks’ head coaching search, given his importance to the franchise. Still, it has to be reassuring to know that he is fully on board with the hire.

Griffin will replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after the team’s first round playoff exit. Though Griffin lacks head coaching experience, having the confidence of the team’s star should go some way toward minimizing whatever experience he lacks.