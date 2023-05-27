 Skip to main content
Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo played big role in Bucks’ coach choice

May 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up

Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have opted for Adrian Griffin as their new head coach, and that decision apparently came with a big endorsement from their star player.

Griffin, a longtime assistant most recently with the Toronto Raptors, was reported as the Bucks’ next head coach on Saturday. The decision came with the endorsement of Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

It is hardly a surprise that Antetokounmpo would have a say in the Bucks’ head coaching search, given his importance to the franchise. Still, it has to be reassuring to know that he is fully on board with the hire.

Griffin will replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after the team’s first round playoff exit. Though Griffin lacks head coaching experience, having the confidence of the team’s star should go some way toward minimizing whatever experience he lacks.

