Giannis Antetokounmpo shares why he still does not want to be called MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now a two-time NBA MVP, but he doesn’t want to hear that title.

Last year, Antetokounmpo made headlines when he asked Bucks fans to stop referring to him as the MVP until he won it a second time. As of Friday, he now has, but he still doesn’t want to hear it. His reason this time? He hasn’t won a championship.

Last summer, Giannis said not to call him MVP until he won the award again. Now that he won it again he has a different message: “Don’t call me MVP until I’m a champion.” — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) September 18, 2020

Giannis is keeping his eye on the prize. If he’s using this as motivation to pursue his next goal, that’s certainly not a bad idea. After all, at this point, a championship is really the only major honor that has eluded him in his young NBA career. That’s part of why the Bucks’ playoff exit after posting the NBA’s best record was such a disappointment.

The star forward also had some positive news for Bucks fans about his future with Milwaukee. Those fans should be very excited about the fact that Antetokounmpo is both motivated and saying all the right things.