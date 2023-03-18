Giannis Antetokounmpo offers incredible quote about how desperate he is

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is a seven-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP, and one-time NBA champion. However, none of that brings him satisfaction.

Antetokounmpo wants a longer resume. He wants more awards and more titles. He wants to be as decorated and dominant as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

“I do have the MVP trophies (finals and two regular season) in my office next to each other. . . But I want to create more art. I want to be able to — like, look at Steph today,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic after a 125-116 overtime loss to the Warriors last Saturday. “The man is always real. Like, Steph is 35 (years old). Today, he has an unbelievable game. This is art. This goes in the resume. This goes in the bank, and then it’s on to the next one, you know what I’m saying? He created art today.”

Watching Steph cook not only keeps Antetokounmpo motivated, but it also makes him desperate.

“I feel like sometimes looking at (accomplishments from the past) stops you from going out there and chasing and being desperate. Why I’m here is because I’m desperate,” he said. “I’m not as talented as Steph. I’m not as talented as (Kevin Durant). I’m f— desperate. I’m obsessed. I’m scared to lose what God has gave me and the life that I’ve provided for my kids and my brothers and for my mom, you know? I’m scared. So I f— work as hard as I can, because I don’t want to lose this s—.

“And it’s not gonna stop until I’m out of this league. So I do have the trophies somewhere. But I try not to look at them, because I want to win another one. I do want to. But I don’t want to go and say it. I don’t want to beg. I want my game to speak for itself. And like you said, it’s hard not to play with Khris [Middleton]. If we played with Khris (all season), I don’t think we have 48 wins (which is what they had at the time). I think we have 55 now. I really do believe that.”

The Bucks are currently 50-20 and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They’re 6.5 games up over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their division and are the only team in the conference to secure a playoff berth.

Comparatively, Steph’s Warriors are 36-35 on the season. Durant’s Phoenix Suns are 38-32.