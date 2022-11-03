Giannis Antetokounmpo goes viral over his cool gesture for Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing the part of Generous Antetokounmpo this week.

The Milwaukee Bucks star went viral on Wednesday over his nice gesture for both teammates and Bucks employees. Antetokoumpo came through to the team practice facility with free Zoom Freak 4s for everyone. Take a look.

Had to hook up the team with some Zoom Freak 4's!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IvlfOEW4Jg — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 2, 2022

There are so many great things about that video. For one, there was the revelation that 6-foot-11 Bobby Portis somehow only wears a size 9. There was also Antetokounmpo subtly roasting himself by saying that the shoes would make you jump higher and Eurostep faster … but not necessarily make you shoot better.

Of course, Antetokounmpo’s goals might not have been entirely altrustic here as he got free promo by giving out the free Zoom Freak 4s, his new signature shoe for Nike that was just released a few weeks ago. But we’re willing to give Antetokounmpo the benefit of the doubt since he has had other high-character gestures in the past.